Published 5:50 AM

Cathedral City hosts annual tree lighting ceremony

The City of Cathedral City is having its annual Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday to officially kick off the holiday season.

"North Pole Village" has been set up across from Cathedral City City Hall.

It will happen from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at the ceremony for photo opportunities. The tree is going to be lit up shortly after 5:00 pm.

People can also end the night by watching a free movie at the Mary Pickford Theatre.

The tree and village will be on display through January 9, 2023.

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

