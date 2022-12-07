Skip to Content
Indio family remembers homicide victims found in burned car

News Channel 3 is following a double homicide after two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle Friday morning in Indio.

You can read more on that story here Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle.

Ben Guitron with the Indio Police Department says the two victims have not yet been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner's Bureau.

The two victims were found off on on Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road and Fargo Canyon Road. The family we are speaking to says they have identified the victims.

Indio Police are still conducting an ongoing Homicide investigation in conjuction with the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner's Bureau.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Ryan Kitchens at 760-391-4181 or to report anonymous information, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

