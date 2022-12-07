Palm Springs Air Museum Unveils new exhibit ‘Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane’

A new exhibit was unveiled at the Palm Spring Air Museum in honor of Walt Disney's birthday.

'Mickey Mouse One: Walt's Plane' is now open for all museum attendees.

The opening day was a special one for a group of Disney fans including Richard Haro and his wife, Pat.

They go to Disneyland every Sunday dressed in a different outfit that his wife makes. They brought out their finest outfits for Walt's birthday celebration and the unveiling of a new exhibit all centered around Walt's famous plane, 'The Mouse.'

Disney archivist, Becky Clide tells us the plane will be on display for decades since it's being lent to the air museum on a long term loan.

You can even spot a silhouette of Walt Disney himself painted on the plane marking his seat.

"The seat that Walt sat in is actually in the exhibition so you can come and see Walt Disney’s seat," says Clide.

And there's plans to give viewers an even closer look at Walt's plane.

Palm Springs Air Museum and Walt Disney Archives are working to restore the plane's interior in the coming years.

The exhibit also highlights Walt Disney's ties to Palm Springs.

Walt regularly flew into Palm Springs to visit his Smoke Tree Ranch home, and he helped found the Palm Springs Airport.

Fred Bell, Vice Chairman of the Palm Springs Air Museum says “He (Walt) was one of the civic leaders that signed on to get that airport bill if you can believe that. That's how much he believed in aviation.”

You can find more information on Walt Disney's G-1, 'The Mouse' here.

You can also visit the Palm Springs Air Museum website palmspringsairmuseum.org/admission to purchase tickets.