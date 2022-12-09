Skip to Content
Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community

A man was found dead in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage.

Deputies were originally called to the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage at around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a missing person, according to Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

During their search within the community, deputies found a man's body face down in the lake.

While conducting a search within the gated community, deputies found a man’s body face down in the lake. The man was pronounced dead on scene. He has not yet been identified as of Friday evening.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

