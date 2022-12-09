Short pursuit ends in Coachella, two people arrested

Indio Police Department investigators confirm two men were captured Friday morning following a short pursuit.

It began around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Jackson Street and Civic Center Drive in Indio; and it ended a short time later in Coachella, in the 49200 block of Grapefruit Boulevard.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle was a Toyota F150 pickup truck. An officer reported a traffic violation but during a traffic stop attempt, the driver of the suspect vehicle did not yield. It finally entered a parking lot and officers report seeing the suspects throwing items out of the vehicle. The suspects then allegedly led a short foot pursuit before they were captured.

An official with the Indio Police Department told News Channel 3 that the items thrown out were firearms, which have been recovered.

Processing was underway to book the two suspects. There were no charges as of 7 a.m. Friday morning.

