‘This ensures our rights’ Locals react to same-sex marriage bill signed into law

On Tuesday, President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law giving same-sex and interracial couples new federal protections.

The bipartisan legislation, which passed 258-169 with 39 Republican votes, requires states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

It’s a sigh of relief for hundreds of thousands of couples nationwide, knowing that their marriages will be recognized in all states.

Although the Respect for Marriage Act does not require states to legalize same-sex marriage, several LGBTQ residents say this is a step in the right direction.