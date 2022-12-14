Skip to Content
Arrows fall on Southern California neighborhood

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Southern California neighborhood have been finding arrows embedded in roofs and elsewhere on their properties, police said.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said in social media posts that the arrows have been found in recent weeks in the southeast section of the city.

“HBPD is concerned about the possibility of someone being struck by 1 of the falling arrows & is seeking assistance from the public regarding anyone being seen in the area with a Crossbow, Compound Bow, or other device used to shoot arrows,” the department said.

Resident Colin Kelley said that on the morning after Thanksgiving his wife found an arrow stuck in their roof, The Orange County Register reported Tuesday.

“It’s pretty terrifying, this was a legitimate hunting arrow,” Kelley said.

Associated Press

