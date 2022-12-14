Thousands flock to Acrisure Arena for opening night with Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock

It’s opening night at Acrisure Arena- a moment thousands of people have been waiting for.

Fans from all over the region lined up, ready to give a warm welcome to the arena.

Comedians Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock are the first acts to hit the stage on Wednesday night, a pair thousands have been waiting to see.

“Super excited to come to see Dave Chappelle forever. So here we are," said Indio resident Nancy Smart.

“I think it's pretty cool. I mean, my mom lives in Palm Springs," said Covina resident Lenesse Rasmussen. "So we've been waiting for this to open up. It's gonna be awesome.”

Cellphones were left in pouches to ensure it’s not being used during performances. They were only allowed in phone use areas. It’s a way to encourage people to enjoy their surroundings in real time and avoid distractions.

“I think it's needed. And as they say, laughter is good for the soul. You know, so the fact that we can just kind of let go not be too uptight, not take ourselves too seriously. And just really, you know, let what connects us bind us versus the things that divide," said Las Vegas attendee Krista Robinson-Wesley.

And for locals in the desert, this arena has been something they’ve been waiting for.

“We're locals, so we don't learn the ins and outs of the facility. So this kind of a test run for us," said local resident Kenneth Phillips.

“I think it's great for the desert to have something you know, I don't have to travel an hour out of town. It's very nice," explained Cathedral City resident Haley.

For future events, parking can be purchased ahead of time online. Acrisure Arena says you can save up to 20% compared to paying for it at the venue.

Parking was one of the big challenges attendee faced on opening night. Some visitors tell News Channel 3 it took over an hour to park. Traffic into the arena continued as long as an hour and a half after showtime.

When the lot was full, attendees were directed to the parking lot of Xavier Prep High School and shuttled to the arena.

People are encouraged to carpool and arrive early.

