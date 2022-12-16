Skip to Content
Coachella Valley woman wants to warn others after losing $1,000 by sharing cash app account password

Carolyn Guapo

A local woman shares her story of how she was scammed out of her money in a matter of 2 hours.

On December 12th, Carolyn Guapo received a message on Facebook from who she thought was a member of her church regarding a crypto, quick money deal.

Guapo was scammed out of 1000 dollars. "That money that was taken from my account was money that I had been saving for about three months for my kids. Christmas presents," says Carolyn Guapo.

The Office of the District Attorney provides tips on avoiding this type of scam, which they call THE GRANDPARENTS SCAM.

And our advice to avoid becoming a victim:
  • Try to contact your grandchild or another family member to determine whether or not the call is legitimate
  • Never wire money based on a request made over the phone or in an email, especially overseas. Wiring money is like giving cash- you can't get it back once you send it.

If you have been scammed and want to file a complaint, go to Federal Bureau Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center.

https://www.ic3.gov/

Guapo is asking for some help to give her children a Christmas. If you want to help Guapo, a mother of five, go to her GoFundMe account.

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

