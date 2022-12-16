College of the Desert board votes to audit recent expansion projects
The College of the Desert board of trustees voted Friday to conduct an audit on all construction contracts granted in the last 5 to 8 years.
College documents show the audit is requested in response to public concerns over public funds being spent on campuses and facilities in Cathedral City, Coachella, Mecca/Thermal, Palm Desert and Palm Springs.
The documents state that concerns have been expressed about a lack of public transparency surrounding changes to project plans in for the Palm Springs expansion project and the cancelation and subsequent reinstatement of tje Cathedral City Roadrunner Motors project.
A subcommittee was established with Area 1 Trustee Rubén Pérez, who represents the east valley, and Area 3 Trustee, who represents the west valley.
