Holiday shopping around the valley a day before Christmas

Many visitors and locals are shopping and enjoying the beautiful weather.

News Channel 3 went to the Desert Hills Premium Outlets, Downtown Palm Springs, and El Paseo in Palm Desert, speaking with shoppers, many of whom say the stores are "moderately busy."

Some business owners say that they expected a lot more foot traffic.

Some shoppers were happy to have some time off work to get some last-minute gifts.

Many people said today was the perfect day to shop. A visitor from Minnesota came to Palm Springs to 'thaw out". Even though it's a day before the holiday, she wanted to get the best deals for sweaters for her and her friend for when she returns to the cold.

"For some reason, this year, it's not as crowded, so you can get in and get out," says Andrea Bateman, a local valley woman.

Some shoppers say that this year is very different financially for them, but many of them say no matter what, the holidays are about family.