today at 9:16 PM
Published 7:57 PM

Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert

Three people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash in Palm Desert Wednesday night.

The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Fred Waring Dr and Adonis Dr, near Monterey Avenue

Cal Fire officials said three people were trapped when first responders arrived.

A driver and two passengers in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, the RIverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The driver of the other vehicle was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

There was no word on what may have caused the crash.

Westbound traffic on Fred Waring is being diverted into College of the Desert at the McCallum Theatre. Westbound Monterey at Fred Warring is closed.

Noth and south Monterey remain open.

Jesus Reyes

