California sheriff’s deputy shot during traffic stop

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Riverside County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. The deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop.

Other details were not immediately available, including the Riverside County deputy’s condition.

The sheriff’s department posted on Twitter around 2:45 p.m. that the agency was investigating a shooting in Jurupa Valley and asked people to stay away from the area.

Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a press conference later in the afternoon.

The Riverside County Fire Department referred media inquiries to the sheriff’s department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The city of Jurupa Valley contracts with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for its policing services.

Jurupa Valley is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.