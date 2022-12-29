Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs

Updated Post 5:45 a.m.

Cal Fire reported that crews contained the fire at 5:20 a.m. to a 1,000 square foot outbuilding.

The roadway was closed at N. Indian Canyon and Pierson Boulevard due to hoses.

Crews that responded to the fire were expected to remain in the area for an hour for overhaul and mop-up.

Initial Post

Fire crews responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning. Cal Fire investigators reported it broke out around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Pierson Boulevard and N. Indian Canyon Drive.

Firefighters first on scene saw a single-story dwelling that was fully involved in fire.

Palm Springs Firefighters assisted with the blaze.

Officials from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas were also called in to assist.

There was no word on whether anyone was displaced.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.