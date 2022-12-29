Skip to Content
Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage

Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage today.

Crews responded to the 70200 block of Highway 111 at 9:30 a.m. to a report of a well-involved fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said that four additional engines were requested for multiple exposures. The Cathedral City Fire Department and Palm Springs Fire Department assisted with the flames. 

The blaze was reported contained at 10:20 a.m.   

One person was evaluated for minor medical complaint at the scene but declined further treatment.

Resources were expected to remain on scene for mop-up and overhaul for at least an hour.

This is the third fire we've reported on Thursday in the Coachella Valley. The first was reported at 4:45 a.m. at an abandoned structure in the back of the property in Desert Hot Springs. The second was reported at at 8:53 a.m. at a vacant dwelling in Desert Hot Springs.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley.

