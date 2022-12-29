New Year’s Eve storm won’t dampen celebrations across the Coachella Valley
The Coachella Valley could be seeing some rain during the New Year's weekend, but it won't put an end to celebrations.
New Year's Eve celebrations happening around the Valley:
Acrisure Arena's Maroon 5 New Year's Eve
- 8pm
- 75702 Varner Rd, Palm Desert, CA 92211
- GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum powerhouse, Maroon 5 will perform a very special concert on New Years Eve at Acrisure Arena
- Tickets on sale here
Agua Caliente's New Year’s Eve Block Party
- 8pm
- Agua Caliente Palm Springs, 401 E Amado Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262
- Pop Vinyl, DJ Lady Kate
- Midnight firework extravaganza
Agua Caliente's Party Under The Stars New Year’s Eve Celebration
- 8pm-2am
- Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, 68960 E Palm Canyon Dr, Cathedral City
- Outdoor bars, Food trucks
- Haute Chile, Agave Caliente Terraza
- 21+ event
Agua Caliente's Dance Party at the Show
- 7pm-2am
- Agua Caliente Palm Springs Ranch Mirage, 32-250 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
- Zowie Bowie, DJ Boba
- 21+ event
Indian Wells Golf Resort's New Year's Eve Winterfest Carnival
- 6pm-10pm
- 44-500 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA 92210
- Live entertainment, fire performers, aerialists, dine around options, stilt walkers, champagne toast, tarot card reading and more
- $250 per person
New Year's Eve Party at The Westin
- 9pm-1am
- 71333 Dinah Shore Drive Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
- The Brad Mercer Band
- 2 drink tickets
- Champagne toast
- Party favors
- Balloon drop
- $65 per person
Tune in at 5pm & 6pm to hear how events will continue the parties rain or shine.