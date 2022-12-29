New Year’s Eve storm won’t dampen celebrations across the Coachella Valley

The Coachella Valley could be seeing some rain during the New Year's weekend, but it won't put an end to celebrations.

New Year's Eve celebrations happening around the Valley:

Acrisure Arena's Maroon 5 New Year's Eve

8pm

75702 Varner Rd, Palm Desert, CA 92211

GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum powerhouse, Maroon 5 will perform a very special concert on New Years Eve at Acrisure Arena

Tickets on sale here

Agua Caliente's New Year’s Eve Block Party

8pm

Agua Caliente Palm Springs, 401 E Amado Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Pop Vinyl, DJ Lady Kate

Midnight firework extravaganza

Agua Caliente's Party Under The Stars New Year’s Eve Celebration

8pm-2am

Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, 68960 E Palm Canyon Dr, Cathedral City

Outdoor bars, Food trucks

Haute Chile, Agave Caliente Terraza

21+ event

Agua Caliente's Dance Party at the Show

7pm-2am

Agua Caliente Palm Springs Ranch Mirage, 32-250 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Zowie Bowie, DJ Boba

21+ event

Indian Wells Golf Resort's New Year's Eve Winterfest Carnival

6pm-10pm

44-500 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Live entertainment, fire performers, aerialists, dine around options, stilt walkers, champagne toast, tarot card reading and more

$250 per person

New Year's Eve Party at The Westin

9pm-1am

71333 Dinah Shore Drive Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

The Brad Mercer Band

2 drink tickets

Champagne toast

Party favors

Balloon drop

$65 per person

Tune in at 5pm & 6pm to hear how events will continue the parties rain or shine.