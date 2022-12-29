Two early morning shootings; investigations underway in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police officers confirm they were investigating two shootings and were trying to determine if they were related.

The first one was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday. There were calls into dispatch that gunshots were fired in the area of N. Indian Canyon Drive and Tramview Road.

Investigators confirmed that officers arrived at the location and located a vehicle with two people inside that were reportedly targeted. Investigators reported to News Channel 3 that the occupants in the vehicle had been traveling north on Indian Canyon Drive, made a U-turn to avoid the road closure, and then their vehicle was struck. A woman inside the vehicle sustained a minor injury due to the shooting.

Officers reportedly located additional evidence of the shooting near the intersection.

Palm Springs Police investigators said this case is being investigated as an attempted homicide.

The second shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Rosa Parks Road. Dispatch reportedly received an additional report of gunshots heard in that area, which investigators said was not too far from the earlier shooting.

During the investigation, officers determined a home and vehicle were both struck with gunfire. Investigators told News Channel 3 that the occupants of that residence were not injured.

Palm Springs Police officers were working to determine the motive for both shootings and whether or not they were related.

Investigators asked if you were a witness to either incident, to contact the PSPD Investigation Bureau at 760-323-8121. Anonymous information could also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

