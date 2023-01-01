Coachella Valley’s first baby of 2023 born in car as parents rushed to hospital

Desert Regional Medical Center welcomes the first baby born in the Coachella Valley on New Year's Day.

On January 1st, 2023, at 12:04 am, Baby Mikayla was born in her mother and father's car on their way to the hospital.

"I was scared, I'm not gonna lie," says Miguel Mendoza, the father of baby Mikayla. "And then the funny part right now that we see it, at the moment, all the fireworks are coming. It was just chaos like I was driving; I was driving as fast as I could. And thankfully, we got here on time, and my baby was healthy and well enough to be alive with us here."

Even though Baby Mikayla was not born in the hospital, Mendoza commented on the service Desert Regional gave him and Brenda ( Mikayla's Mother). "They were awesome," says Mendoza. The staff in this hospital whatever, it's pretty cool."

Baby Mikayla was born 4 pounds and 6 ounces and 17 inches in length. "The only thing that they were concerned about was she was really cold when she came in," says Brenda Benitez, the mother of baby Mikayla. "She is a little bit underweight. She's four pounds right now. But you know, just getting a little bit of gain weight, and she'll be good. Baby Mikayla is being monitored in the Neonatal intensive care unit.