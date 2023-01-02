Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs

Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs.

The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue.

Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Viewer video showing the fire burning (Courtesy of Philip Smith)

The Bel Air Greens is a 35-acre golf course that has sat abandoned since 2014.

According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the building has been known to be used by transients in the past, however, there is no word on a possible cause of the fire.

Captain Nathan Gunkel said no one was inside the building when crews arrived. There were no reports of injuries.

Gunkel said the fire will be investigated as suspicious because the property doesn't have any electrical power

We have a crew at the scene gathering more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.