Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 2:15 PM

Car plunges off California cliff, 4 critically injured

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla vehicle plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway Monday near an area known as Devil’s Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said.

Two adults and two juveniles were in the vehicle, according to a Cal Fire official’s account in a video posted to Twitter. Helicopters were expected to fly them to hospitals.

The vehicle fell about 250 feet (76.20 meters) down from the highway, the fire official said. Motorists were told to expect delays as rescuers worked.

Devil’s Slide is a steep, rocky and winding coastal area that’s about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content