Indio to host beam signing ceremony for $50 million Public Safety Campus

The city of Indio will hold a public beam-signing ceremony Friday to celebrate a milestone in construction on its new $50 million Public Safety Campus.

The 430,000-square-foot facility will be located in 46800 Jackson St. and is expected to be operational by 2024, according to a statement from the city.

City officials said that the $50 million campus will feature three buildings to accommodate a dispatch center, fire station headquarters and administrative offices for the police and fire departments.

The site's construction personnel, along with City Council members and staff, will sign the first beam installed in the new campus at 9:30 a.m. Friday, city officials said. After the beam-signing ceremony, council members will tour the construction site.

The ceremony will be open to the public, and Indio residents will also have an opportunity to sign the beam, according to city officials.

Attendees must RSVP with Kristin Smith at krsmith@indio.org.