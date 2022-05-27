Groundbreaking Ceremony in the City of Indio for the new Public Safety Campus

Today community leaders say it was a momentous day for the city of Indio. The groundbreaking ceremony of phase one of the Public Safety Complex happened at 8 am this morning.

Public officials from a variety of public safety departments and community members in the Coachella Valley and Riverside county were supporting the city of Indio as they welcomed the new project.

Division Chief of Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Dept. & Fire Chief City of Indio Bryan White shares his gratitude as he says, "The citizens are a huge part of this they have a huge stake and we couldn't have done it you know without them to get to this point. Many officials shared the same sentiments. There were a lot of smiles and many thanks to every department and individual involved in the creation of this momentous project.

The Mayor of Indio who is born and raised in the city of Indio shares his amazement and enthusiasm to see his community continuously grow in resources and development. Mayor Waymond Fermon states, "since I was a kid growing up here, we had the same facilities for the police and fire and they deserve more and our common deserves more and our visitors deserve more" and more is what they are seeing in the City of Indio.

The Public Safety Complex is split into 2 phases and by Spring 2024, the project will be complete.