Sandbags available at local fire stations as storm preparations continue

Cal Fire has a limited quantity of unfilled sandbags available to the public at fire stations across the county, including here in the Coachella Valley.

You can find the closest station to your home at: https://rvcfire.org/resources/fire-stations

Locate the Fire Station nearest to your home or a specific location on the map

Rain is expected to arrive in the Coachella Valley on Thursday. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued through Friday.

A Flood Watch and a Wind Advisory have been issued for local mountains and the Inland Empire

Rainfall around the Coachella Valley could reach as high as 0.25"-0.50". Be prepared to take an alternate route should roads, especially those along the wash, become flooded.

Mountain snow is likely above 7,000 feet, lowering to 6,000 feet as the storm progresses. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Riverside County peaks, while a Winter Storm Warning will be up across the San Bernardino mountains through tomorrow evening.

