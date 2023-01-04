Watch: Crews rescue dog struck on a cliff in Palm Springs

Rescue crews helped save a dog that became stranded after chasing some bighorn sheep up a cliff in Palm Springs.

The dog, Talulah, managed to get out of its owner's yard and chased bighorn sheep up to a steep terrain near the Lykken Trail in Oswit Canyon, officials said.

Talulah slipped while chasing the sheep and got stuck on the cliff.

Talulah and a bighorn sheep on the cliff

(Courtesy of Oswit Land Trust)

She spent the night on the cliff and was spotted by Oswit Canyon Conservation Ranger Scott Collins Wednesday morning, according to the Oswit Land Trust. Collins called police for help.

Rescue crews had to lower themselves to reach the dog at around 11 a.m.

(Courtesy of Oswit Land Trust)

The dog was taken to the Palm Springs Animal Campus to be checked out. She is now back with her owner.

Wednesday was quite a day for the endangered bighorn sheep in the city of Palm Springs. A viewer captured a rare sighting of the animal near downtown Palm Springs.