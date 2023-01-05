Skip to Content
today at 11:24 AM
Published 8:11 PM

Indio Police find boy, 13, after reports he went missing

Indio Police have located a boy who was reported missing, News Channel 3 confirmed Friday morning.

The boy has been reunited with his family, police shared.

On Thursday, Police asked for the public's help in finding a missing boy last seen in Indio.

The 13-year-old had been missing since Thursday. Police said he was not at the parent pick-up at Desert Ridge Academy.

News Channel 3 has removed the name and identifying information from this article since the child has been located.

If you have any information you want to share with investigators, please contact the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4051.

