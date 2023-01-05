Lost hiker rescued from a trail near PGA West in La Quinta

Authorities were able to rescue a hiker who became lost while on a trail near PGA West in La Quinta Thursday morning.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy were notified about the hiker lost in the mountain area near Riviera and Tanglewood at PGA West at around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies were able to locate the hiker, but due to steep and rocky terrain, Desert Search and Rescue (DSAR) and Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit were activated, according to Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff's Dept.

Brito-Gonzalez said rescuers reached the hiker, who was awake and conscious. An RSO rescue helicopter hoisted the hiker out of the area.

Medical attention was sought for the hiker, however, he declined to be transported to the hospital.