today at 6:51 PM
Published 6:27 PM

Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash

A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods.

The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Police officials said one person suffered a minor injury.

The city announced the road is closed shortly after 6:00 p.m. however barricades began to be put up on one of the sides at around 6:30 p.m.

