Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash
A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods.
The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m.
@PalmSpringsPD Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now @KESQHaley @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) January 6, 2023
Police officials said one person suffered a minor injury.
The city announced the road is closed shortly after 6:00 p.m. however barricades began to be put up on one of the sides at around 6:30 p.m.
N. INDIAN CANYON AT THE WASH IS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. Please use alternate route and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/fG86mgBaRX— City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) January 6, 2023
