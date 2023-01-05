Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash

A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods.

The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Police officials said one person suffered a minor injury.

The city announced the road is closed shortly after 6:00 p.m. however barricades began to be put up on one of the sides at around 6:30 p.m.

N. INDIAN CANYON AT THE WASH IS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. Please use alternate route and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/fG86mgBaRX — City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) January 6, 2023

