Two arrested in Twentynine Palms following traffic stop

Investigators from the Morongo Basin Station said two Twentynine Palms residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday. A deputy conducted a vehicle check in the area of Smoke Tree Avenue and Civic Center Drive in Twentynine Palms.

Investigators said one of the suspects was found to have a no bail felony warrant for robbery. She was arrested and held on a no bail warrant.

The other suspect was reportedly found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun; investigators said he was a convicted felon and prohibited for possessing firearms and ammunition. He was arrested and was being held in lieu of $130,000 bond.

Officials asked if anyone had information regarding this case to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760)-366-4175.

Callers who wished to remain anonymous were asked to connect with the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or could leave information at www.wetip.com.