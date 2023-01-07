Roberts leads San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 72-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 21 points and San Francisco held off Loyola Marymount 72-70 on Saturday night.

Roberts shot 7 for 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Dons (12-7, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Julian Rishwain added 18 points and six rebounds. Marcus Williams scored 10.

Keli Leaupepe paced the Lions (12-6) with 22 points and six rebounds. Cameron Shelton added 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Alex Merkviladze totaled 14 points and seven rebounds.

Roberts scored 15 in the second half to rally the Dons from a 36-32 halftime deficit.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. San Francisco visits Portland while Loyola Marymount visits Saint Mary’s (CA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.