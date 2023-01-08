Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported a shooting out of Thousand Palms, which left one man hurt with a gunshot wound Friday morning.

Deputies from the Palm Desert station received a report from Indio Police officers that a shooting may have occurred off Varner road near Washington.

Indio police officers apparently were out with a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, where detectives responded and took over the investigation. There is no word yet on the man's condition or any suspects.

