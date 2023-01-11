After the storm: Traffic backed up due to major road closures in Palm Springs

The impacts of Tuesday's storm continues to make a big impact on 3 major roadways in Palm Springs.

Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino remain closed going into Thursday morning.

On Wednesday evening, the City of Palm Springs told News Channel 3 that the rain filled percolation ponds just west of the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive. The ponds are indicated by the black arrows on the map below.

Courtesy: City of Palm Springs

Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) owns the perculation ponds on the west side of the wash. These ponds are used to recharge the aquifer under the Valley.

However, too much runoff can destroy the ponds and prevent any aquifer recharge from happening. Due to the storm, CVWD will divert flows (blue circle) downstream of their facilities until Tuesday of next week (1/17/2023).

This means it could result in the water flowing over Indian Canyon Drive, keeping it shut down days after the storm.

It’s just one of the major roads that continues to be impacted, along with Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino. Both remain closed due to flooding.

The closures have forced drivers to find another way to their destination.

“[Ramon Road} is the only access other than Vista Chino, which doesn't take me where I want to go and stuff. And it just it's I think it's lack of planning," said Cathedral City resident Lynn Morocco.

Morocco is just one of the drivers caught up in the road closure traffic- which was seen up and down Ramon Road.

Morocco says she’s used to this traffic when the rain comes into town, but wishes there were better solutions.

“And it's like this every time the snowbirds come down. But you can't blame it on them. If they would coordinate the lights or something, I'm sure that would help too.”

There’s no timeline for when Indian Canyon, Gene Autry and Vista Chino will be reopened.

Some alternative routes: