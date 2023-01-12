Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive

The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes.

Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are closed. Vista Chino Road was reopened Thursday morning.

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments is moving forward with its plans to build a short bridge through the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive. The bridge would be built in an effort to keep the road open and stay clear of flood waters.

As we first reported in an I-Team Investigation last summer, CVAG’s blow sand design project includes Indian Canyon Drive along with low water crossing projects on Varner Road and Date Palm Drive north of the freeway near Edom Hill. They’re also identified as major trouble stretches during storm flooding events.

CVAG Staff recommended a contract with Michael Baker International to proceed with design work for all three locations simultaneously at a cost of four to five million dollars. The firm has built several other bridges over the wash at Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, the Adams Bridge in La Quinta, and the Miles and El Dorado bridges in Indian Wells.

READ THE CVAG WIND-SAND BRIDGES BID PROPOSAL FROM MICHAEL BAKER INTERNATIONAL:

In December 2022, CVAG approved the contract, and the project is currently in the design phase.

Palm Springs city council member Lisa Middleton was one of the people who helped move the project forward as a member of CVAG.

“Indian Canyon is the priority road because that is the primary road that is used to get to Desert Regional Hospital," said Middleton. “If we can get the funding for this project. We can move very quickly. Construction can begin in two years.”

Currently, the city is waiting to see if funding from the state will be approved.

Artist rendering of potential bridge structure along Indian Canyon Drive courtesy Michael Baker International

Plans to bridge the Whitewater River have been talked about for more than a decade, especially when it rains. Gene Autry Trail is not included in this first project, seen as not as critical as Indian Canyon Drive, Varner Road, and Date Palm Drive right now.

CVAG expects the project to take 3 to 4 years to design and build.

Statement from CVAG Executive Director Tom Kirk: