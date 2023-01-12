RivCo working to increase affordable housing despite proposed state budget cuts

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state’s budget proposal this week.

After years of budget surpluses, he has projected a more than $22 billion dollar deficit for the next fiscal year.

Governor Newsom has outlined a plan that would include scaling back some housing efforts.

Despite potential budget cuts, Riverside County told News Channel 3 it will continue to work toward increasing affordable housing.

In this proposal, $350 million would be cut from housing programs aimed at helping first-time homebuyers and affordable housing.

Although it’s not a big setback, it leaves little new funding toward housing affordability.

“Ideally, we do support homeownership and first time home buying programs. And so we would have liked to see those at least funded at the same level," said Greg Rodriguez, Deputy Director of Housing and Workforce Solutions for Riverside County.

"Even though it's not specifically housing, he did do the $1 billion allocation for the Housing and Homeless Assistance Program or a chap. So that's nice that we'll have another round of that,” Rodriguez added.

However, Rodriguez tells us this won’t deter their efforts to keep building.

“We are making progress and will continue to utilize not only the tools we have now, but we're also looking at some additional investments possibly, you know, through other private financial institutions.”

Statewide, Newsom also re-evaluated his goal for new housing units.

“2.5 million units for the new statewide goal. $1 million again affordable. That’s the numeric goal, that’s the target and we’ll continue to advance these efforts," said Governor Newsom during his budget proposal announcement.

The goal: 2.5 million by 2030. This, compared to his previous goal of 3.5 million by 2025.

Rodriguez says that it’s up to counties and cities to help reach those numbers.

As of now, Riverside County has 20 on-going housing projects with a total of 1,500 units. About half of those projects and 900 of those units are being built here in the Coachella Valley.

“From what I see, it looks like we're on track, you know, what we need to do is get more units in the pipeline," Rodriguez explained. "Freeing up more areas that we can actually develop, that developers can come in, and it's a little more attractive to build.”

The goal:10,000 new units by 2028 in the Coachella Valley.

The legislature has until June15th to pass the budget. The state’s spending plan for the fiscal year begins on July 1st.