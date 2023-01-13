Man arrested on suspicion of DUI following deadly crash in Palm Desert

A man is behind bars on suspicion of a DUI following a deadly overnight traffic collision in Palm Desert early Friday morning.

One person died at the scene after police say two cars collided at 2:30 a.m. near the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa.

Another person involved in the wreck declined to receive medical care, according to authorities at the scene.

A 26-year-old Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of a DUI, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced Friday afternoon.

The agency confirmed the man, who has not been officially charged yet, was the sole occupant of the second vehicle.

The man has had prior convictions for driving under the influence, the agency added.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio where he faces murder charges. He remains in jail on $1,000,000 bail.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Deputy Claro Sanchez of the Palm Desert Station at 760-836-1600. Persons who wish to report criminal activity and wish to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463) or 800-47-DRUGS (800-473-7847).

Police closed Cook Street from Marketplace to Hovley Lane East and closed Country Club Drive from Desert Willow to Desert Falls Parkway. The roadways are back open.

