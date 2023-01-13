Suspect identified after Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in a shooting near Lake Elsinore

Update 12:00 p.m. January 14

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department have identified the suspect as Jesse Navarro, 42-year-old resident of Lake Elsinore. Navarro is still in critical condition.

Jesse Navarro. Photo: Riverside Sheriff's Department

The Sheriff's Department described the deadly encounter in a news release:

"On January 13, 2023, about 4:20 pm, Deputy Darnell Calhoun responded to the 18000 block of Hilldale Lane, in the unincorporated area of Lakeland Village, regarding an unknown trouble. As Deputy Calhoun approached the residence, the suspect began shooting at him, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. As an additional deputy arrived, the suspect engaged him with gunfire as well. The suspect was ultimately wounded and taken into custody. Deputy Calhoun sustained life threatening injuries and was rushed to a local area hospital by sheriff’s deputies. Deputy Calhoun was later pronounced deceased." Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Deputy Darnell Calhoun was 30 years old.

Calhoun began working as a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy on February 24, 2022. He was assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station. Prior to working in the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Calhoun spent two years working for the San Diego Police Department, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office shared.

The Riverside Sheriffs' Association tweeted, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, Deputy Darnell Calhoun made the ultimate sacrifice." If you would like to make a donation to the Calhoun family. Follow the instruction of this link: https://helpahero.com/campaign/deputy-darnell-calhoun



RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Mourning continued today for the second Riverside

County sheriff's deputy to be slain in the line of duty in just over two weeks.

Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who had joined the department less than a

year ago, was shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence and child

custody call near Lake Elsinore and died later at a nearby hospital.

The suspect was shot by deputies and hospitalized in critical condition.

Sheriff Chad Bianco announced the deputy's death Friday during a 9

p.m. news conference outside Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar.

``I shouldn't be here tonight having to do this again,'' Bianco said.

``I'm devastated to tell of the loss of another of our deputy sheriffs who was

killed in the line of duty today.''

The Riverside Sheriff's Association called Calhoun's death the loss of

``another hero way too early in life.''

``Deputy Darnell Calhoun answered the call to serve, defend and

protect our community. ... Deputy Calhoun was a leader in community policing,

believed in people and his ability to speak to the community with respect; meet

them where they are in life; try to understand their needs; and work together

to find solutions to the issues they were facing. To Darnell, being a Police

Officer in San Diego and Deputy in Riverside was about making the community a

better and safer place for everyone.

``Our heart aches for the family, friends, and fellow deputies of

Darnell Calhoun, and we ask everyone to take a moment to remember his selfless

service.''

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the following statement Saturday morning:

``Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Deputy Calhoun, a

dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those he served with at the

Riverside County Sheriff's Department, who are mourning the painful loss of

another deputy weeks ago. Deputy Calhoun died a hero and his bravery and

selfless service will always be remembered.''

California Attorney General Rob Bonta also offered his condolences.

``Deputy Darnell Calhoun represented the best of the California spirit

-- protecting and serving the public with valor,'' Bonta said Saturday.

``On behalf of the nearly 6,000 men and women of the California Department of

Justice, I extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Calhoun*s family,

colleagues, and the entire Riverside community. His service and sacrifice will

not be forgotten.''

Law enforcement agencies from throughout Southern California also

offered their condolences.

``Our Partners @RSO have suffered another unimaginable loss,'' Los

Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna tweeted. ``Dep Darnell Calhoun gave his life

in the service of others. Sheriff Bianco, on Behalf of the @LASDHQ, I offer my

sincerest condolences. My Family, agency, and @CountyofLA will hold you and

@RSO in our hearts & prayers.''

``To our brothers and sisters of (the) Riverside County Sheriff's

Dept., no words can express our deepest sorrow for the loss of Deputy Darnell

Calhoun,'' the Orange County Sheriff's Department tweeted. ``Our thoughts and

prayers are for you, his family, and his friends. We will honor him, mourn him,

and stand beside you in every way.''

``We mourn the loss of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who gave his life in the

line of duty,'' the California Highway Patrol tweeted. ``Our thoughts and

prayers are with his loved ones, and the entire law enforcement community. We

are forever grateful for the sacrifices made by our officers to keep our

communities safe.''

The incident began around 4:20 p.m. Friday, when a dispatcher took a

call and ``in the background she heard voices and it sounded like a

confrontation was occurring,'' Bianco said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, just

east of Grand Avenue, in the unincorporated community bordering Lake Elsinore.

Calhoun was the first deputy at the scene, but ``we're not sure about the

initial contact,'' Bianco said.

A host of sheriff's deputies entered the home with guns drawn in an

apparent search effort.

Nearby Lakeland Village Middle School, where students participating in

an after-school program were still on campus, went on lockdown during the

incident, witnesses said.

``The second deputy on the scene found Deputy Calhoun wounded in the

street,'' Bianco said. ``A gunfight ensued with the suspect who was shot. The

suspect was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital. He is

currently in critical condition.''

Reports from the scene indicated the suspect may have also been taken

Inland Valley Medical Center, but there was no immediate confirmation.

The suspect was reportedly in custody. It was unclear whether other

suspects were being sought.

Bianco described Calhoun as a ``husband, a son and would have been a

dad,'' adding that the slain deputy's wife is pregnant.

He said there wasn't one person who had a negative thing to say about

Calhoun, who joined the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in February 2022

after spending two years with the San Diego Police Department.

``He was always so positive,'' Bianco said.

The sheriff said Calhoun also has a ``fantastic family''.

``I remember when he was sworn in,'' Bianco said. ``I hugged his

mother and told her I would take care of him.

``We are sadly in a time when some people have no respect for other

people and no respect for law enforcement. Those people are willing to engage

in gunfights with law enforcement over minor things.''

Late Friday, a procession of law enforcement officers escorted

Calhoun's body from Inland Valley Medical Center to the coroner's office in

Perris.

Funeral services were pending.

The shooting came 15 days after Deputy Isaiah Albert Cordero was

fatally shot during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Dec. 29, which had been the

first line-of-duty death of a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in 15 years.

Update 7:55 p.m.

The deputy has died, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept announced. He was identified by the agency as Deputy Darnell Calhoun.

We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon.



We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference at 9:00 p.m. in Wildomar.

This is the second Riverside County Sheriff's deputy to be killed in a shooting in a little over two weeks.

Original Report 5:10 p.m.

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot near Lake Elsinore, the agency confirmed just after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The deputy was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. The agency announced the deputy is in serious condition.

Scene at Inland Valley Medical Center

The shooting happened on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in the unincorporated community of Lakeland Village. The agency confirmed a suspect is in custody.

This shooting comes a little over 15 days after another Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley.

Deputy Isaiah Cordero was honored by family, friends, and colleagues during a memorial service just last week.