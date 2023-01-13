The Living Desert zookeepers assemble to unionize, calling for fair wages

Local zookeepers at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert and Indian Wells are working to form a union – saying they're struggling with the cost of living.

The zoo's animal care team has formally filed with the state labor department to organize "The Living Desert Animal Care Union," which they said is the next step toward finding solutions to systemic issues.

Jeremy Barlow, an animal care keeper at the zoo, said about 80 percent of his team of more than 40 people is on board with forming a union as they fight for liveable wages.

"We love the animals, but it's time we also take care of ourselves," Barlow said. "We're still paid just barely above minimum wage. I make $17.94 an hour, I have 15 years of industry experience."

Barlow said a modern zookeeper performs a variety of complex roles, including caring for a range of different animals often with highly demanding physical tasks in extreme desert heat. He said the job continues to evolve.

"We also do a lot more public engagement than zookeepers of the past did. So we need to have public speaking skills and understand audience reaction and participation," he said.

In a letter to The Living Desert President and CEO Allen Monroe, the zookeepers wrote in part, "We implore the Living Desert to support our collective efforts to form a union in order to create a more supportive environment for both current and future animal care keepers."

In an emailed response from Monroe shared with News Channel 3, he wrote he respects the group's right to organize, but asked them to "keep an open mind."

"Our chief executive officers said that in the 52 years of history of the Living Desert zoo, we have never needed an animal care union. And he doesn't believe we need one now," Barlow said.

In The Living Desert's annual impact report for 2021-2022, Monroe wrote the year was marked by "unparalleled success," with attendance at an all-time high. The zoo brought in more than $21 million in revenue – and the zookeepers said they just want what's fair to them.

"We are supporters of the zoo. But know that we're also trying to take care of ourselves. And unfortunately, we've come to this point where we need somebody to step in and help take care of us. And that is the union."

Next steps for the effort to unionize likely include a formal vote in teh coming weeks.

In a statement to News Channel 3, a spokesperson for The Living Desert wrote: