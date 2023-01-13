The Living Desert zookeepers assemble to unionize, calling for fair wages
Local zookeepers at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert and Indian Wells are working to form a union – saying they're struggling with the cost of living.
The zoo's animal care team has formally filed with the state labor department to organize "The Living Desert Animal Care Union," which they said is the next step toward finding solutions to systemic issues.
Jeremy Barlow, an animal care keeper at the zoo, said about 80 percent of his team of more than 40 people is on board with forming a union as they fight for liveable wages.
"We love the animals, but it's time we also take care of ourselves," Barlow said. "We're still paid just barely above minimum wage. I make $17.94 an hour, I have 15 years of industry experience."
Barlow said a modern zookeeper performs a variety of complex roles, including caring for a range of different animals often with highly demanding physical tasks in extreme desert heat. He said the job continues to evolve.
"We also do a lot more public engagement than zookeepers of the past did. So we need to have public speaking skills and understand audience reaction and participation," he said.
In a letter to The Living Desert President and CEO Allen Monroe, the zookeepers wrote in part, "We implore the Living Desert to support our collective efforts to form a union in order to create a more supportive environment for both current and future animal care keepers."
In an emailed response from Monroe shared with News Channel 3, he wrote he respects the group's right to organize, but asked them to "keep an open mind."
"Our chief executive officers said that in the 52 years of history of the Living Desert zoo, we have never needed an animal care union. And he doesn't believe we need one now," Barlow said.
In The Living Desert's annual impact report for 2021-2022, Monroe wrote the year was marked by "unparalleled success," with attendance at an all-time high. The zoo brought in more than $21 million in revenue – and the zookeepers said they just want what's fair to them.
"We are supporters of the zoo. But know that we're also trying to take care of ourselves. And unfortunately, we've come to this point where we need somebody to step in and help take care of us. And that is the union."
Next steps for the effort to unionize likely include a formal vote in teh coming weeks.
In a statement to News Channel 3, a spokesperson for The Living Desert wrote:
“The Board and leadership team of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens remains dedicated to our mission of desert conservation that has continued for more than 50 years.
And the well-being, health and happiness of our incredibly dedicated team members is among our highest priorities, along with the care, safety and health of our animals.
The Living Desert leadership team believes that the compensation and benefits package we provide to employees is attractive and competitive:
• All employees received a 6% raise plus an up to 3% merit raise, totaling up to 9%, effective July 1, 2022,
• All employees received a $5,000 bonus in June 2022,
• Wages are regularly adjusted based on cost-of-living assessments,
• A competitive benefits package includes 100% employer-covered health, dental, and vision insurance,
• A 401(k) plan with a 3% board-discretionary match,
• A generous time-off plan including 20 days of paid time off, 7 days of paid sick time, 8 days of paid jury/witness time, and 3 days of paid bereavement time.
We believe that the direct employer-to-employee relationship is the best way to ensure a great work environment. While we respect our employees’ right to organize, we believe that our fair compensation and benefits package, collaborative employee culture, and commitment to our employees’ best interests, make union representation unnecessary.”The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens