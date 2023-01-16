Family of fallen RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun release statement

The family of the fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. Darnell Calhoun released a statement Monday evening.

Calhoun, 30, was shot and killed during a confrontation with a domestic violence suspect Friday at a Lakeland Village home.

He began his service with the agency on February 24, 2022. He was assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station. Prior to joining the agency, Calhoun spent two years working for the San Diego Police Department.

Calhoun's family released the following statement:

“Since the tragic loss of Darnell, our family has received an outpouring of love and support from our community for which we are immensely grateful. While we are heartbroken, we also celebrate the gift of Darnell – the husband, father, son, brother, and deputy. His life, though cut short, is a blessing. Our faith in Jesus will carry us through this and we know we will be reunited with Darnell once again. His life, his commitment and dedication to his family and his community will remain an inspiration. He was genuine, kind, loyal, and had the heart of a servant. We take great comfort in knowing that Darnell led a life well lived. We are grateful to our community, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, and law enforcement agencies around the country that have uplifted us. While we respect and are thankful and grateful for the community, we ask that the media respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your continued love and prayers."

RSO officials said they will release information on Calhoun's funeral at a later date.

A community candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday evening in Murrieta.

The suspect in the shooting, Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore, remains in critical condition. According to the agency, he was wounded while engaging in gunfire with an additional deputy.

