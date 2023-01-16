Neighborhood Heroes: Woman logs more than 20,000 hours of volunteer work at hospital

With over 18 years since Barbara Ayala-Eves started volunteering at Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC), she's logged over 20,000 volunteer hours to help bring joy to the hospital.

Ayala-Eves is a familiar face to those who work at the hospital. Her ties involve her being born there when DRMC used to be a military hospital and working in the Radiology Department in 1968.

It was her passion for helping others that brought her back to volunteer and help out where she can.

“I do this from my heart because I want to. I don’t do it for money, I don’t do it for any appreciation. I do it because I want to do it," explained Ayala-Eves.

Some of her duties include escorting patients where they need to go, writing history tidbits in the volunteer newsletter, and she's even holding the position of Recording Secretary for the Auxiliary Board.

The Auxiliary Board is a non-profit that raises money for local charitable organizations and scholarships. The hospital's gift shop is owned and operated by volunteers, where the money is raised for the non-profit.

It does this by selling a cookbook in the gift shop called, "A Taste of Palm Springs" which includes several recipes from hospital employees and volunteers, and even famous stars.

Ayala-Eves has also implemented herself in keeping up with the history of the hospital. She gathers photos dating back to when the hospital was a hotel, turned military hospital, and finally the hospital it is today.

Ayala-Eves is a true neighborhood hero and smiling face around the hospital. She helps bring joy to people during a time when they may need it the most.

Celebrating #NeighborhoodHeroes

We are looking for those who are lending a hand during this uncertain time. Do you know of any everyday people who are going out of their way to help others? Have you seen someone find creative solutions to the new challenges we all face?

News Channel 3 wants to celebrate these neighborhood heroes. Tell us about them here. Enter HERE or email SHARE@kesq.com or crystal.jimenez@kesq.com. If you see good happening on social media, share it with us, and tag it #neighborhoodheroes for us to see.