Man who pulled gun shot to death by Seal Beach police

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday.

Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police statement said.

Officers had been called to a home by a report of a suspicious man outside, police said.

When they contacted the man, he produced a gun and was shot, the police statement said. It didn’t provide other details of the encounter.

Emch, who lived in Orange County, had a restraining order against him because of a domestic violence incident that occurred in Seal Beach last July, authorities said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

No police officers were injured.