Agua Caliente Casinos Polo and Balloon Classic returns with a new show

The Agua Caliente Casinos Polo & Balloon Classic is back from February 2 to February 4 with several shows and events.

Kicking off the event on February 2 is the Runway Fashion Show. Clothing from Chrissy's on El Paseo and Grayse will be featured.

This fashion show will include 60 different clothing changes. El Paseo Jewelers will be providing the jewelry for the models. This part of the event will be at the Agua Caliente Resort and Casino in Rancho Mirage in "The Show" room.

On February 3 there will be a Race Car Runway Show at the Atlantic Aviation Hangar. There will also be a cocktail party, people can meet the polo players, and a tour of the Falcon 200LXS jet.

Nine race cars will be on a 240-foot runway.

On February 4 there will be a polo match, hat contest, half-time money run, and tethered hot air balloon rides. This will be at the El Dorado Polo Club.

You can purchase tickets on the Polo America Website.