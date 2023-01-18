Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert

We're continuing to follow the ongoing construction off of Cook Street.

News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special funding.

The current construction on Cook Street surrounds the entrances into the Desert Springs Market Place. We'll be speaking to business owners in the area, to see if construction has impacted foot traffic in the area.

Construction will take place on the roadway between Frank Sinatra Drive and Riviera Drive, and is expected to be completed by February 2023.

Alternative routes include Portola Avenue, Washington Street, and Monterey Avenue.

