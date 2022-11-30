Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February

Construction is underway on Cook Street to make the road smoother and prevent potholes from forming as part of the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project.

Construction trucks have already started tearing up the asphalt on Cook Street.

Andy Ramirez, the Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Palm Desert said the city always analyzes its roadways to determine which should be fixed.

The Cook Street project is expected to utilize at least $4,000,000 of special funding for projects like this one.

The reclamation process includes pulverizing about 20 inches of asphalt, mixing the asphalt base, treating the cement, and adding a new layer of cement along with six inches of new asphalt.

Construction will take place on the roadway between Frank Sinatra Drive and Riviera Drive. It is expected to be done by February 2023.

Alternative routes to avoid traffic delays are Portola Avenue, Washington Street, and Monterey Avenue. If you do plan to keep Cook Street on your route, just expect a delay.