Poodle puppy rescued from deep sewage drain in Palm Springs

First responders rescued a poodle puppy that fell down a deep sewage drain in Palm Springs.

The pup was being chased by some children in the area. During the chase, he fell about 20 feet down the opening at an abandoned golf course, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

PSPD Animal Control Officers Jean-Marie Keough and Stephanie Anderson helped the Palm Springs Fire Department to rescue the pup.

He received medical attention and is now at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. Police said the pup was not microchipped and has no tags.

"We hope this rescue leads to another rescue, to a happy home!" wrote PSPD on social media.

