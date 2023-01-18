The future of small business creation in the Coachella Valley after two-year surge

Within the past two years, California along with the rest of the country saw a surge in new businesses.

The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development tweeted saying the state received more than one million new business applications between January 2021 to December 2022. Adding that it is a 25.2% increase from the two prior years.

So the title of 'small business owner' has become more common. Irene Torres started her custom embroidery company Wove at the start of the new year. For every sale, she donates clothes to people in need.

"I truly believe that people are realizing that they value their own time," said Torres. "I think it was the perfect timing just because of the fact that nowadays, there are so many connections worldwide with the internet."

She joins the thousands of new business owners across the state.

"Many of the reasons why I am doing this and following my passions, and so that I can own my own time and give back at the same time," said Torres.

As a businesses counselor for the Coachella Valley Women's Business Center, Mary Bullock gives local businesses owners free guidance.

"Of late, we've had a lot of interest in new business startups," said Bullock.

During the height of the pandemic, Bullock noticed a mind shift change in local workers.

"It seems to me that they no longer are they going to allow their destiny to be in someone else's hands," said Bullock.

However, Bullock predicts the trend of small business creation to flatten out within the next year or so.

"The rising costs, really affects people in the valley, because we have so many service companies, restaurants, and the costs are going up. So they're having to charge their customers more money," said Bullock.

Meanwhile, Torres is working her full-time job while running her brand-new business.

"I really do see this going worldwide," said Torres. "We're all starting off right and we all have to start off somewhere. And so it's exciting to learn from each other."

Working to keep costs low by looking for supply deals and relying on support from local connections.