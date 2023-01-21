Skip to Content
Indio Police Department participates in career fair at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Indio Police Department

Indio Police Department recruiters participated this past week in the Winter Career Fair at California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo.

In IPD's Facebook post, it said the team highlighted what it is like to join their department such as offering their trainees over $30 per hour during the six-month police academy.

The department also said they offer up to $5,000 in relocation assistance reimbursements. Indio PD said they are actively hiring dispatchers and police officers.

You can check out the department's website for more information.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

