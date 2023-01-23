Dave & Busters coming to the River in 2023

A new attraction at The River in Rancho Mirage is building some anticipation. Dave and Busters is set to move in this year.

When Dave and Busters moves in, it will be the first in Coachella Valley.

The new arcade will be at the previous location of the restaurant called Acqua Pazza.

With over 20,000 square feet, there will be games, food, adult beverages, and a view of highway 111 from an outdoor patio.

In a Rancho Mirage City Council meeting, City Council member Ted Weill mentioned the new addition to The River.

"Dave and Busters demographics is different than what The River is, at the present time." says Ted Weill, Council member. "And different than the typical rancho mirage, retail outlet." He believes the addition will increase foot traffic.

Dave & Busters have not announced that they will be at The River in Rancho Mirage, but when they announce it officially, it will be the first in the Coachella Valley.

"me having my family and you know, I have a little one a five-month-old so having him be able to grow up them easily gonna be taking him Dave and Busters just as a family trip to have fun stuff like that," says the manager at Ben and Jerrys.

Locals shared that they were excited to see some of the empty stores get filled.

"I think it'll be a catalyst that will attract other businesses, they're going to see the traffic increase, merely the fact that the announcement of them coming has already stirred additional interest, just the same as across the street," says Council member Weill. "When you hear about the opening of a new store. That was the attraction frankly, for In and Out Burger, going across the street, to Ranch, Las Palmas, when they heard about Amazon Fresh coming. The same will be true with The River this will be a magnet, this will be a catalyst to attract many other tenants."

"The news and tenant originated with the River and ownership team," says Gabe Codding, the city's spokesperson.