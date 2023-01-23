‘Decision to act’: PSPD praises hero who disarmed Monterey Park shooter

A dance hall worker is being hailed a hero after disarming the suspected gunman in a massacre in Monterey Park that killed 11 people.

Brandon Tsay, 26, said he came face to face with the 72-year-old shooter. The confrontation saved lives, police say.

"When I got the courage I lunged at him with both my hands, grabbed the weapon and we had a struggle," Tsay told Good Morning America. "We struggled into the lobby, trying to get the gun away from each other."

Surveillance photos obtained by ABC News show Tsay wrestling a semi-automatic assault pistol away from the suspect in the lobby of a second dance hall in neighboring Alhambra.

Tsay, who was unaware the man had just opened fire at another dance studio, disarmed the gunman before he could injure anyone else.

Palm Springs Police Lt. Gustavo Araiza said Tsay's actions were nothing short of heroic.

"I think the community is fortunate that he made that decision to act," Araiza said.

In active shooter situations, Araiza said people should either run, hide or fight – but engaging a potential threat may not be for everyone.

"Depends on the person whether or not they feel that they have the means or ability to do that. It takes up a special ability to meet violence with violence.

Police say if you aren't prepared to fight, the best thing to do is get to safety by either running or hiding.

That can buy critical time for first responders – or fellow citizens – to intervene.