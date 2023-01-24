Skip to Content
Cathedral City launches an app for residents to easily report issues

Cathedral City residents can now easily report any issues around their neighborhood from broken sidewalks to animal control, traffic signal outages, and more simply by using the MyCathedralCity app.

The MyCathedralCity app can be downloaded for free on iPhone or Android. The idea is to make the city's reporting system easily accessible for its residents.

“With Cathedral City being a smaller staff, it helps our staff," explained the city's communications and events manager, Ryan Hunt, "It helps our code compliance folks know where these issues are because we can't always be everywhere at one time.”

There are several other issues you can report on the app:

  • Graffiti
  • Inoperative vehicles
  • Illegal Dumping
  • Shopping Carts
  • Landscaping
  • Illegal Signs
  • Abandoned Structures and more.

The reporting system is simply downloading the app, starting a request, and filling out the form. The reports can be done anonymously also.

Reports can be generated at any time of the day and code compliance or public works will respond throughout the day.

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

