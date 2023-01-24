Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:42 AM

Desert Care Network hosts free health fair

desert care network

Desert Care Network is hosting a free health fair on Tuesday called "Ringing in the New Year" where people can hear from medical professionals about health topics.

The health fair will be happening from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Desert Regional Medical Center's Stergio's Tower.

On the agenda are learning how to keep a healthy New Year's resolution, understanding what vitamins and supplements work, and there will be several health booths from community organizations.

To RSVP for the event you can call 844-522-8348 or visit the Desert Care Network website.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content