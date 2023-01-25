Man fishing in canal drowns in North Shore

A man fishing in the canal in North Shore drowned after he went after a cellphone that fell in the water, authorities said,

The incident was reported on Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Costa Mesa Drive and Avenue 68.

An investigation by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies revealed that the victim was fishing along the canal with his two friends. The victim accidentally dropped a cellphone into the canal and dove in to try to retrieve it. In the process, he became submerged underwater for an extended period.

The victim's friends called 911 when the victim did not resurface.

Deputies responded to the area where the victim was last seen diving into the canal but they were not able to locate him due to low daylight, the agency revealed.

Authorities search the canal area (1/24/23)

The man's body was found Wednesday just before 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office – Dive Team and Search and Rescue Team were able to recover his body.

The victim's name is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

The Sheriff's Dept reminds residents that fishing in the canal is dangerous and prohibited by law anywhere in the Coachella Valley. Anyone wishing to fish should look for an authorized fishing location.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Navarro of the Thermal Sheriff's Station by calling 760-863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-7867.